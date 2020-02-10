Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Parasitism > South Koreans celebrate as "Parasite" snags historic win at Oscars

South Koreans celebrate as "Parasite" snags historic win at Oscars

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" netted the country's first-ever wins at the Academy Awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Hollywood, Koreatown Both Excited About 'Parasite' Win At The Oscars

Hollywood, Koreatown Both Excited About 'Parasite' Win At The Oscars 02:25

 The Korean language thriller "Parasite" made history with big wins at the Academy Awards. Lesley Marin reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite' [Video]Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite'

The historic win was an important milestone for the entire Korean community, including many living in New York City. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published

Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars [Video]Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars

South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Koreans celebrate as 'Parasite' snags historic win at Oscars

South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" netted the country's first-ever wins at the Academy Awards.
Reuters India

South Koreans celebrate as 'Parasite' snags historic wins at Oscars

South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.