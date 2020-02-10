You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite' The historic win was an important milestone for the entire Korean community, including many living in New York City. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:00Published 7 hours ago Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources South Koreans celebrate as 'Parasite' snags historic win at Oscars South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" netted the country's first-ever wins at the Academy Awards.

Reuters India 1 day ago



South Koreans celebrate as 'Parasite' snags historic wins at Oscars South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture...

Reuters 1 day ago





Tweets about this