South Korea’s “Parasite” wins international feature Oscar
Monday, 10 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Parasite,“ director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy about wealth inequality won the Oscar for best international feature at Sunday’s Academy Awards, becoming the first South Korean film to capture an Oscar. It was the second win of the night for Bong, who earlier shared the best original screenplay award with his […]
Parasite is breaking ground as the first South Korean film nominated for Best International Feature, Best Director, and Best Picture Oscars—and it will be the... Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Reuters •Newsy
