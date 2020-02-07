Global  

South Korea’s “Parasite” wins international feature Oscar

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Parasite,“ director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy about wealth inequality won the Oscar for best international feature at Sunday’s Academy Awards, becoming the first South Korean film to capture an Oscar. It was the second win of the night for Bong, who earlier shared the best original screenplay award with his […]
News video: PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for International Feature Film

PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for International Feature Film 02:26

 Watch Bong Joon Ho accept the Oscar for International Feature Film for PARASITE at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film [Video]Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korea’s 'Parasite' won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday. Reuters reports the thriller is a pitch-black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul. Struggling scammers..

Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News [Video]Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News

"Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries," director Bong said while accepting his first-ever Oscar.

South Korea's 'Parasite' wins Oscar for best international feature film

South Korea's "Parasite," a pitch-black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul, won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday.
Bong Joon-ho shares early sketches for Parasite with The Hollywood Reporter

Parasite is breaking ground as the first South Korean film nominated for Best International Feature, Best Director, and Best Picture Oscars—and it will be the...
joondlxnx

namu⁷ RT @ChannelNewsAsia: JUST IN: South Korea's Bong Joon-ho wins best director at the #Oscars for his film Parasite https://t.co/u9NXTIirhk ht… 2 seconds ago

geniecharlie

Gene Charles Magistrado WHAT A SHOCKER! Parasite wins Best Picture! South Korea makes history! #Oscars https://t.co/eiKyt0zKVe 8 seconds ago

RilLucer

YaTienesElNo RT @CNN: South Korea's "Parasite" wins best international feature film #Oscars https://t.co/J5s2mYIFg1 https://t.co/LLQO5LnHCg 8 seconds ago

Chanell57126556

It’s Chanelle⁷ RT @Screendaily: South Korea’s ‘Parasite’ wins best international feature film at the #Oscars. Follow all the winners here: https://t.co/6d… 48 seconds ago

ST_LifeTweets

Straits Times Life South Korea's Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director Oscar for Parasite https://t.co/PFju3MlbH6 1 minute ago

wiindadamay

winda dammay RT @BuzzFeed: Bong Joon-Ho wins for Parasite!!! "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countri… 1 minute ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA JUST IN: South Korea's Bong Joon-ho wins best director at the #Oscars for his film Parasite https://t.co/u9NXTIirhk https://t.co/Js03Ft79Gb 2 minutes ago

hamid_macro

راسل ماکرو (رای بی رای) RT @Reuters: 'Parasite' wins best international feature film. It's the first Oscar nomination and win for South Korea https://t.co/OTySjGUf… 2 minutes ago

