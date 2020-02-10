Global  

Rapper Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apparently, it’s never too late to perform at the Oscars, particularly if you’re an Oscar winner named Eminem. The rapper shocked the crowd at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home on Sunday night with his performance of “Lose Yourself” — 17 years after it won best original song from the […]
News video: Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars 00:51

 Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars.

Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' From '8 Mile' at 2020 Oscars | THR News [Video]Eminem Performs "Lose Yourself" From '8 Mile' at 2020 Oscars | THR News

The song won the rapper an Oscar in 2003.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:05Published

Oscar Winning Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's Fabulous Career [Video]Oscar Winning Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's Fabulous Career

Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations to his name. In 2016,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published


Eminem finally performs 'Lose Yourself' at the Oscars, surprising (and confusing) fans

Rapper Eminem appeared on the award show stage to perform his track "Lose Yourself" years after it won the Oscar for best original song in 2003.
The Best Audience Reactions During Eminem's Surprise Performance at the 2020 Oscars

Well, the celebrities in attendance at the 2020 Oscars definitely took the title of the song literally. In a surprise no one was anticipating, Eminem...
