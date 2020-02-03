Global  

South Korea's Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar win for 'Parasite'

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
South Korean Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for dark social satire "Parasite" on Sunday, becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award.
News video: Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News

Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News 01:03

 "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries," director Bong said while accepting his first-ever Oscar.

PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: International Film [Video]PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: International Film

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Bong Joon Ho's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for International Feature Film for PARASITE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31Published

Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film [Video]Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korea’s 'Parasite' won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday. Reuters reports the thriller is a pitch-black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul. Struggling scammers..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Oscars 2020: South Korea's Parasite makes history by winning best picture

South Korean dark comedy Parasite wins best picture at the Oscars with Bong Joon-ho winning best director for the film.
BBC News Also reported by •AceShowbizNewsy

Can foreign-language films ever win over Hollywood?

When South Korea's Bong Joon-ho accepted the Golden Globe for best foreign language film for his widely hailed "Parasite," he urged moviegoers to "overcome the...
Japan Today


yunjae

Mish RT @ChannelNewsAsia: JUST IN: South Korea's Bong Joon-ho wins best director at the #Oscars for his film Parasite https://t.co/u9NXTIirhk ht… 9 seconds ago

ST_LifeTweets

Straits Times Life South Korea's Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director Oscar for Parasite https://t.co/PFju3MlbH6 11 seconds ago

mochi_icheeks

Yoongi's Pearly Smile⁷😍😍😍 RT @LilacSeeker: Such a huge moment for film, for Asians and POC, for South Korea and of course, Bong Joon Ho and his team. This win feels… 30 seconds ago

iyayow1485

tita ninang yay 🎉 RT @GMA: Bong Joon Ho on winning for Best Original Screenplay at the #Oscars: "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never w… 30 seconds ago

shan_karoon

Kay Beauty RT @LostInFilm: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won have won the first Oscar in South Korea's 🇰🇷 history for the original screeplay of 'Parasite'.… 33 seconds ago

loudlefty

ashley South Korea cleaning UP tonight. So insanely happy for Bong Joon Ho and the whole Parasite cast. Incredible movie t… https://t.co/SXPXrK0tlr 41 seconds ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA JUST IN: South Korea's Bong Joon-ho wins best director at the #Oscars for his film Parasite https://t.co/u9NXTIirhk https://t.co/Js03Ft79Gb 46 seconds ago

joonbug134340

αиιѕнα ⁷ 🌙 ᴰᵃʳᵏ ˢᶦᵈᵉ ᵒᶠ ᵗʰᵉ ᴹᵒᵒⁿ RT @THR: Bong Joon Ho's #Parasite makes history winning South Korea's first #Oscars https://t.co/24qDY3KJPP https://t.co/nvERJHstmn 1 minute ago

