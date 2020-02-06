Global  

Oscars: Parasite wins best picture

Deutsche Welle Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Academy Awards prize-giving ceremony is underway, after controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees. South Korean thriller Parasite won four awards, including best picture.
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked!

Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked! 23:10

 These movies are the best of the best that 2019 had to offer... but what's the best of the best of the BEST? Join WatchMojo as we rank the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

'Parasite' Favored to Win Best Picture in Oscars Poll

Aside from picking the Bong Joon-ho-directed movie over '1917', moviegoers have also selected Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh for the Best Actress and Best...
Bong Joon-ho shares early sketches for Parasite with The Hollywood Reporter

Parasite is breaking ground as the first South Korean film nominated for Best International Feature, Best Director, and Best Picture Oscars—and it will be the...
rgp515

Becca ⁷ RT @theseoulstory: 🏆 4th win! 'Parasite' wins Best Picture today at OSCARS 2020, big congratulations! 🎉👏 https://t.co/hFow6dkd87 2 seconds ago

indrafauzilec

Fauzi Indra Irawan RT @CNN: South Korea's "Parasite" wins best international feature film #Oscars https://t.co/J5s2mYIFg1 https://t.co/LLQO5LnHCg 2 seconds ago

vivianluzferre1

vivian luz Ferreira RT @Variety: #Oscars: Bong Joon Ho wins best directing for #Parasite https://t.co/vwYTjM4KoL https://t.co/06dozLbEAc 2 seconds ago

NinaDance09

Christina Carey RT @Variety: #Oscars: #Parasite wins best picture https://t.co/vwYTjM4KoL https://t.co/cw2WuyizHs 2 seconds ago

carolynr0408

TaeVante🇨🇦 RT @cnnbrk: "Parasite" wins best picture of the year at the Academy Awards. It is the first non-English language film to win the category.… 2 seconds ago

ranran719ranran

ほほ笑み☮️NoWar RT @CGTNOfficial: #LATEST from the #Oscars: "Parasite" wins 3 awards: Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, & South Ko… 2 seconds ago

heatherj750

Heather Johnson RT @CNN: "Parasite" wins best picture of the year at the Academy Awards. It is the first non-English language film to win the category. #Os… 2 seconds ago

VRMe_tw

💜 RMY RT @chartdata: Parasite wins Best Picture at the #Oscars. It’s the first non-English winner. 3 seconds ago

