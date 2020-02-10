Global  

How ‘Parasite’ made Oscars history as the first foreign-language best picture winner

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards, "Parasite" made Oscars history, becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture. It also winning Oscars for director, original screenplay and international feature. By the end of the evening, director Bong Joon-ho had taken the stage four times to accept trophies.
