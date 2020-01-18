Taika Waititi dedicates Oscar win to 'all the indigenous kids of the world'

On Line English RT @NITV: Taika Waititi dedicates his 'Jojo Rabbit' Oscar win to the Indigenous kids of the world. #Oscars #Oscars2020 #Oscar2020 https://t… 3 seconds ago 🌙🅜🅐🅖🅘🅚𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚜𝖘𝖙𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖘🌙 RT @MoxUrSox: Me when Taika Waititi dedicates an Oscar to Indigenous kids making art: https://t.co/1NvynUHJNG 4 minutes ago 💧Michael Lodge RT @SerkanTheWriter: The Kiwi director, who took home an Oscar for his WWII satire Jojo Rabbit’, also contrasted today’s environment with 1… 4 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch Taika Waititi dedicates Oscar to Indigenous kids in powerful acceptance speech https://t.co/QIvVEKKqgH 7 minutes ago