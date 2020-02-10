Global  

Cowboys, Titans name NRL Nines squads

The Age Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
North Queensland have unveiled Jason Taumalolo as skipper for this week's NRL Nines in Perth but have resisted the temptation to unleash prized recruit Valentine Holmes.
