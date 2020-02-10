Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ makes history at the 92nd Academy Awards
Monday, 10 February 2020 () On an Oscars night in which the front-runners in the four big acting categories all won, as expected, "Parasite" delivered some much-needed drama with its surprise win for best picture.
Bong Joon-ho continues to make history at the 2020 Academy Awards! The Korean director took home the award for Best Director at the event at the Dolby Theatre in... Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times
Subtitle this: “Parasite” is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s... Japan Today Also reported by •CTV News •Just Jared •SBS
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sofía Bari RT @darcypaquet: I’m so speechless and delighted for Bong Joon Ho and the PARASITE team! I hope that all Korean filmmakers can share in thi… 22 seconds ago
. RT @isthatscully: Parasite sweeping the Oscars & winning the Best Picture award, despite being a ‘foreign’ film with subtitles, & with Bong… 2 minutes ago