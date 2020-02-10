Global  

Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' makes history at the 92nd Academy Awards

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
On an Oscars night in which the front-runners in the four big acting categories all won, as expected, "Parasite" delivered some much-needed drama with its surprise win for best picture.
Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars 11:25

 'Parasite' won four awards, including best picture, at 2020 Academy Awards.

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie &apos;Parasite&apos; becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Parasite's Bong Joon-ho Wins Best Director, Pays Tribute to Fellow Nominees

Bong Joon-ho continues to make history at the 2020 Academy Awards! The Korean director took home the award for Best Director at the event at the Dolby Theatre in...
Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times

Korean film 'Parasite' takes best picture Oscar; acting honors go to Phoenix, Zellweger, Pitt, Dern

Subtitle this: “Parasite” is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s...
Japan Today Also reported by •CTV News Just Jared SBS

sofiabari

Sofía Bari RT @darcypaquet: I’m so speechless and delighted for Bong Joon Ho and the PARASITE team! I hope that all Korean filmmakers can share in thi… 22 seconds ago

midget_gemms_xx

. RT @isthatscully: Parasite sweeping the Oscars & winning the Best Picture award, despite being a ‘foreign’ film with subtitles, & with Bong… 2 minutes ago

ctrlmoons

Sam RT @RottenTomatoes: Bong Joon Ho’s #Parasite makes #Oscars history with its Best International Feature Film win. This is the first South Ko… 3 minutes ago

anasofia_az

Ana Sofia Azevedo RT @THRGlobal: South Korean social media was flooded with statements of elation and celebration Monday after local hero Bong Joon Ho and hi… 12 minutes ago

