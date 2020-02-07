Global  

Storm Ciara: Rail passengers warned of further storm disruption

BBC News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Weather warnings remain in place as the after effects of Storm Ciara continue to be felt across the UK.
Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves

Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves 00:53

 Winds of up to 80 miles an hour hit the UK on Sunday, as Storm Ciara swept in - pulling down trees and causing widespread flooding and travel disruption.

Storm Ciara snaps crane in half in Harrow, London [Video]Storm Ciara snaps crane in half in Harrow, London

Storm Ciara snapped a crane working on a new build residential development in half on Sunday (February 9) in Harrow, London.

Storm Ciara brings down trees and closes roads in Hertfordshire [Video]Storm Ciara brings down trees and closes roads in Hertfordshire

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc as it swept across the UK on Sunday (February 9). Footage filmed in Watford, Hertfordshire shows a fallen tree blocking Hempstead road.

Storm Ciara - Rail passengers warned not to travel as 80mph winds set to batter West Midlands

Network Rail is advising passengers to only use the trains on Sunday if 'absolutely necessary' as Storm Ciara is forecast to batter the region - leading to...
Tamworth Herald

Storm Ciara: Trains cancelled to Hull leaving passengers stranded

The disruption to travel comes after wind speeds have reached 80mph as Storm Ciara blows in
Hull Daily Mail

