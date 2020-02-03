Global  

Llew O'Brien made deputy speaker after quitting Nationals party room

The Age Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
In a tactical ploy by Labor to highlight the government’s division, LNP member Llew O’Brien was elected deputy speaker over Nationals colleague Damien Drum.
