Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'It's going to be very hostile': Warner braces for backlash on first return to South Africa since sandpaper scandal

'It's going to be very hostile': Warner braces for backlash on first return to South Africa since sandpaper scandal

The Age Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Australia's limited-overs tour of South Africa will see David Warner and Steve Smith return to the scene of their Cape Town nightmare.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa [Video]First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa

Love Island is about to return to our screens and HuffPost UK has been given early access to the villa for a first look at where the islanders will be staying. There are a few new additions, including..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa vs England: Eoin Morgan hopes mix of youth and experience helps tourists win ODI series

Eoin Morgan says new faces have the chance to fight for regular positions in the England side as he anticipates a tough ODI series against South Africa. A matter...
talkSPORT

Roger Federer: Playing in South Africa will be special

*Cape Town:* Ahead of the exhibition match against Rafael Nadal, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has said that playing a match in South Africa will be special...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.