'It's going to be very hostile': Warner braces for backlash on first return to South Africa since sandpaper scandal

Australia's limited-overs tour of South Africa will see David Warner and Steve Smith return to the scene of their Cape Town nightmare.



Recent related videos from verified sources First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa Love Island is about to return to our screens and HuffPost UK has been given early access to the villa for a first look at where the islanders will be staying. There are a few new additions, including.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:49Published on January 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources South Africa vs England: Eoin Morgan hopes mix of youth and experience helps tourists win ODI series Eoin Morgan says new faces have the chance to fight for regular positions in the England side as he anticipates a tough ODI series against South Africa. A matter...

talkSPORT 6 days ago



Roger Federer: Playing in South Africa will be special *Cape Town:* Ahead of the exhibition match against Rafael Nadal, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has said that playing a match in South Africa will be special...

Mid-Day 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this