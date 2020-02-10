Global  

Maryland to unveil statues of Tubman, Douglass in Capitol

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland is adding bronze statues of two of the state’s famous black historical figures to the Maryland State House. The statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass will be unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber, the […]
