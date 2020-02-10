Plea change expected in Louisiana black church burnings

Global  

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The suspect in a series of fires set at African American churches in Louisiana last spring is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Monday in federal court, where he faces hate crime charges. Holden Matthews had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges arising from arson fires that destroyed three churches in […]
