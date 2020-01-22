Global  

Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

Hindu Monday, 10 February 2020
Supreme Court's verdict came on a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018.
Supreme Court upholds Constitutional validity of SCs/STs Amendment Act 2018

 The Supreme Court on Monday (February 10) upheld the SCs/STs Amendment Act 2018 that rule out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of...
Zee News Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimesIndian Express

It’s in DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
Hindu


