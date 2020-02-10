Global  

Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

euronews Monday, 10 February 2020
News video: Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture 01:57

 Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture [Video]Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture. He added winning the award felt..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie &apos;Parasite&apos; becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


How ‘Parasite’ made Oscars history as the first foreign-language best picture winner

Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards, "Parasite" made Oscars history, becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture. It also winning Oscars for...
Seattle Times

Here's how to stream 2020 Oscars Best Picture winner 'Parasite'

"Parasite" became the first-ever foreign language film in the Academy Awards' 92-year history to win Best Picture, one of four Oscars statues the film took home,...
SFGate Also reported by •HinduUSATODAY.com

levelupkeonyoon

𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚢🌙 RT @CH0ITH: thinking how parasite broke barriers as the first foreign language film to win oscars best picture. and they chose a.c.e as a w… 6 seconds ago

SkyNews

Sky News Watch the highlights from the #Oscars ceremony where #Parasite became the first foreign language film to win best p… https://t.co/oFef2DgqSQ 10 seconds ago

wabenews

WABE News For the first time ever, a film in a foreign language won best picture when Bong Joon-ho’s #Parasite, a comedy-dram… https://t.co/e2NTmq48ew 10 seconds ago

moonfromthemoon

Moon From the Moon RT @guardian: Parasite makes Oscars history as first foreign language film to win best picture https://t.co/eNaKfGSZaU 13 seconds ago

mcgoldstone

Maggie Goldstone RT @nytimes: Breaking News: “Parasite” won the Oscar for best picture. The South Korean thriller is the first foreign-language film to do s… 14 seconds ago

Taekook3F

🐯FT🐰 RT @DeanSanchez: My coworker sat behind the Parasite cast/crew at the Oscars. This was their reaction to winning best picture & being the f… 20 seconds ago

ToniLovesTea

Toni ✨ RT @PopCrave: ‘Parasite’ is the first foreign language film to ever win the #Oscars for Best Picture. 👏 https://t.co/BFHqeaY6LM 25 seconds ago

Bellavalle4

ⓑⓔⓛⓛⓐ⁷ Iᔕ ᔕEEIᑎG ᑎᑕT 127 ᗩT ᖇOᗪEO RT @WonderfulSone: Bong Joon-Ho ties Walt Disney by winning FOUR (4) Oscars in a single night. (Walt Disney did it back in 1953). Not to m… 34 seconds ago

