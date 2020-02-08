Global  

China slowly gets back to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on working during a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 900 people, most of them on the mainland.
News video: China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan 01:00

 The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Lauren Anthony reports.

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS [Video]China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 with two foreigners - a Japanese and an American - among the dead.

Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS [Video]Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

Chinese slow to return to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Sunday's death toll of 97 was the largest in a single day since the outbreak was first detected in December.
The Age

China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on work and travel in the wake of the...
Reuters


