Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Authorities in northern Thailand began releasing bodies to relatives Monday after security forces cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the country’s worst mass shooting in an hourslong siege at a shopping mall. The soldier killed 29 people starting with his commanding officer in a stunning tragedy that began […]
News video: Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting 00:40

 A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people and wounding 57 in Thailand's worst mass shooting. The atrocity took place in a shopping mall in the north-western city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Devastated Thais write tributes to mass shooting victims

More than 5,000 people gather in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand, tonight (February 9) for a vigil for those killed in a mass shooting in the city. Many people at the vigil wrote messages of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Moment families dive for cover as gunman enters Thai shopping mall

Terrified families dive for cover under shop barriers and sprint out of a shopping mall during a mass shooting in Thailand on Saturday (February 8). The killer, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published


Thai city holds vigil for 29 victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting

Mourners have held a candlelit vigil for the 29 victims killed in a mass shooting.
SBS

Thai police storm mall after soldier kills at least 20 in mass shooting

Thai police storm mall after soldier kills at least 20 in mass shootingThai police and soldiers have stormed a shopping mall where a gunman is believed to be hiding after a mass shooting in the north-eastern city of Nakhon...
WorldNews


HKCB890511

洋蔥頭 😷 🎣 🎧🍜🍕 RT @CTVNews: Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting https://t.co/WYos8XqQQJ https://t.co/zvDV5oRxES 4 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting https://t.co/SK6ba3pmDy 4 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting https://t.co/WYos8XqQQJ https://t.co/zvDV5oRxES 5 minutes ago

SuitJut

Gato raro Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting https://t.co/TiIKPaQpm3 https://t.co/xKIfd2pkGZ 5 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass #shooting - Feb 10 @ 2:28 AM ET https://t.co/Z2LJQrgNtz 5 minutes ago

ThePsychoWard

Psycho Dude "Thai City Copes With Sorrowful Fallout From Mass Shooting" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/aJt4qMyIyU 6 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting https://t.co/XMUL8HFEmC 18 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting https://t.co/xZuSP0YYtd 21 minutes ago

