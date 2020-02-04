Global  

Coronavirus 'imminent threat' to public health

BBC News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
UK government declares coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat" to public health.
News video: Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims

Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims 00:55

 The Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” as it introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus. Under new measures announced on Monday, the Department of Health said people with coronavirus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be...

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus [Video]WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus

The World Health Organization has asked public health officials to improve data-sharing in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the US, CDC and NIH officials say their counterparts in China..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


UK calls virus “serious” health threat; will detain people

LONDON (AP) — Britain has declared the new coronavirus that emerged from China a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and announced new measures...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims

The Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” as it introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus.
Belfast Telegraph

