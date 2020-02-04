Global  

Sydney mops up after big rain event as another 'intense weather' looms

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of people remained without power, half a dozen rail lines were disrupted, Sydney's dam levels jumped by more than half and beaches retreated as much as 25 metres amid the wettest weather since 1990.
Severe weather warning issued as torrential rain lashes Sydney

Sydney could receive up to 130 millimetres of rain on Friday alone, with the worst of the weather set to hit the city by the afternoon and evening.
The Age

Potential floods ahead as heavy rain forecast for Sydney, coastal NSW

'We haven't had a weather event like this for at least a year': widespread heavy rain will come to coastal NSW including Sydney over the next week.
The Age


