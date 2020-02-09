A major winter storm — named both Ciara and Sabine —has passed through large swaths of Europe, leaving injuries and destruction in its wake. Weather services say the worst is yet to come for parts of Germany.



Recent related news from verified sources Storm Sabine disrupts flights and trains in Germany Around 180 flights to and from Frankfurt airport were canceled on Sunday, a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport said, and severe disruptions were expected...

Reuters 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this OaksRox Storm Sabine/Ciara pummels UK, starts hitting Germany. A British Airways plane made the fastest New York-to-London… https://t.co/xFmrIekczi 11 minutes ago Dave Talltree, son of Wymo of Mokuleia https://t.co/h0DDAyQ476 Storm Sabine/Ciara pummels UK, starts hitting Germany 21 minutes ago Reinhard🌎🖖 https://t.co/O5preVGe1z Storm Sabine/Ciara: Hundreds of flights were cancelled and all long-distance train travel w… https://t.co/oYRQXTAmFF 53 minutes ago EUwatch A major winter storm — named both Ciara and Sabine —has passed through large swaths of Europe, leavi...… https://t.co/PBHRjwQFDU 1 hour ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Storm Sabine/Ciara pummels UK, starts hitting Germany: A major winter storm — named both Ciara… https://t.co/cWpZRLoWQN 1 hour ago