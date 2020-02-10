Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Taiwan > Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike

Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second day in a row on Monday to intercept Chinese jets that approached the island claimed by Beijing as its own, as tensions between the two took on a potentially dangerous military dimension.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taiwan scrambles jets to warn Chinese aircraft over Taiwan Strait

Taiwanese fighter jets scrambled on Monday to intercept and warn away Chinese air force aircraft which briefly crossed a maritime border in the sensitive Taiwan...
Reuters

Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force flies around island

Taiwan's defence ministry says Chinese fighters and bombers flew close to the island prompting it to respond.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaigonSte

SaigonStê Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike https://t.co/Fk0TuzZ958 8 minutes ago

Karimkarey

Karim Rey Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions... https://t.co/smVEtFGDEU 16 minutes ago

pllilinz_loey

🍋_phenoLOEY RT @Reuters: Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike https://t.co/EeVs6CMCFW https://t.co/n0Ew7uPBX9 20 minutes ago

beniaminonatale

beniamino natale RT @AleColarizi: This is only the second time since 2016 that Taiwan has said that Chinese jets had crossed the strait's median line. https… 21 minutes ago

parnsap_y

parnsap RT @Reuters: Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike https://t.co/mmldubJcWg https://t.co/86gSL7ky4Z 31 minutes ago

PJaxParker

PJ Parker Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike https://t.co/1Ovr9ljlzm 41 minutes ago

CyndieAnnett

Cyndie Annett Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike https://t.co/eKlF1SvgLI 44 minutes ago

charlesdavihat1

Charles Davi I don’t know how significant this action is, but as a non-expert on the region, I think the PRC might be lashing ou… https://t.co/fxotVaeJfa 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.