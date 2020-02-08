Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dear leaders, show us some courage on climate change

Dear leaders, show us some courage on climate change

The Age Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Given the amount of gridlock, one has to ask whether our political system is up to the task of tackling climate change.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Climate Change Activists Take Entertainment Industry To Task At Hollywood Sign Protest [Video]Climate Change Activists Take Entertainment Industry To Task At Hollywood Sign Protest

Protesters claim Hollywood as a whole has not taken an "acceptable stance" on climate change.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:22Published

Valley architecture firm is working to keep up with climate change [Video]Valley architecture firm is working to keep up with climate change

As our Earth continues to heat up due to climate change, sustainable architectural practices will become ever so important in the coming years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.