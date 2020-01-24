Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom and Jerry > Tom and Jerry: 80 years of cat v mouse

Tom and Jerry: 80 years of cat v mouse

BBC News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The story of how Jasper and Jinx became Tom and Jerry - and defied the Cold War.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History [Video]5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

There's a Huge Hot Dog Rivalry in Elizabeth, New Jersey [Video]There's a Huge Hot Dog Rivalry in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Just like the old cat and mouse cartoon, the friendly rivalry continues in Elizabeth, New Jersey where Tommy’s and Jerry’s have battled it out for decades and crowned themselves as two of the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.