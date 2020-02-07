nofrills/共訳書『アメリカ侵略全史』作品社 BBC News - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down https://t.co/gZrRQ6hVBB #Germany 15 minutes ago Darren Richards❌ Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down! Take your country back from mad merkel and her… https://t.co/h7XVPzR3sz 28 minutes ago Radina Koleva The name was hard to pronounce anyway... BBC News - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands… https://t.co/hkYLgaK7Sl 41 minutes ago SANDALIO CARMONA BBC News - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down https://t.co/GeC415E1KO 45 minutes ago The Modern Studies Dept Advanced Higher Modern Studies pupils 👀👉 🇩🇪 “Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down” https://t.co/SJMRp3G9c1 46 minutes ago Luis Riestra Delgado BBC News - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down https://t.co/oh5BLht4SO 50 minutes ago Mũthoni Mũrĩu BBC News - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down https://t.co/QD0cyIaVYx 1 hour ago trillian BBC News - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down #Germany #Merkel https://t.co/IlcqfWCSoh 1 hour ago