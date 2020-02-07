Global  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down

BBC News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will not go forward to take over as chancellor, reports say.
Designated Merkel successor Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor role

Merkel protegee struggles to assert control after far-right row

Chancellor Angela Merkel's would-be successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, struggled to assert her control over her conservative party on Friday after a regional...
Merkel party’s crisis deepens as designated successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer quits

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also Germany’s Defence Minister, has struggled to boost the party’s declining election results amid a stiff challenge from...
