UK coronavirus cases double to eight, government declares 'imminent threat'

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Britain on Monday said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had doubled to eight as the government declared the virus a serious and imminent threat, giving it additional powers to isolate those suspected of being infected.
News video: Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims

Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims 00:55

 The Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” as it introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus. Under new measures announced on Monday, the Department of Health said people with coronavirus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be...

