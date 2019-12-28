Global  

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in former England wicketkeeper-batsman James Foster as fielding coach

Monday, 10 February 2020
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in former England wicketkeeper-batsman James Foster as their fielding coach.
James Foster appointed Kolkata Knight Riders fielding coach for IPL 2020

The former England wicketkeeper will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before the last edition
Rose Valley scam: ED attaches Rs 70 crore assets of 3 entities; links to St Xavier's, SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders

The bank accounts of the three entities, that have been attached, have deposits totaling Rs 16.20 crore, with Rs 11.87 crore funds in the account of Knight...
