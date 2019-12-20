Global  

Philippine gov’t asks court to shut down leading TV network

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government’s chief lawyer asked the Supreme Court on Monday to shut down the country’s largest TV network by revoking its operating franchises because of alleged constitutional violations, in a move critics called an attempt to muzzle the media. President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly attacked ABS-CBN Corp., along with at […]
