Kamya Punjabi gets married to Shalabh Dang, watch their beautiful wedding moments

DNA Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Kamya Punjabi has tied the nuptial knot with Shalabh Dang and videos from her wedding are now going viral, seen them yet?
This couple gets married at the ICU in front of the bride's dying father! [Video]This couple gets married at the ICU in front of the bride's dying father!

We received the news less than a month ago, that my dads cancer had came back. And it came back with a vengeance. The cancer had taken over his lungs, and he is not responding to chemo. Knowing we..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 05:15Published


Ooh la la! Kamya Panjabi's bachelorette party was a wild affair indeed; see photos!

Television actress Kamya Panjabi is all set to wed beau Shalabh Dang on February 10. As the wedding date approaches, the actress was surprised with a fun...
Mid-Day

First Pics Out! Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Panjabi, gets engaged to boyfriend Shalabh Dang

It was in the month of September when the Shakti - Ek Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actress, Kamya Panjabi, had confirmed her love affair with Shalabh Dang.
Bollywood Life


