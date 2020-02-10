Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I feel nothing is impossible': Yuvraj Singh reveals three players who can smash a double ton in T20 cricket

'I feel nothing is impossible': Yuvraj Singh reveals three players who can smash a double ton in T20 cricket

DNA Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Yuvraj himself is quite renowned for his hard-hitting in T20I cricket. How can anyone forget when he smacked Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the T20I World Cup back in 2007 when India took on England in the tournament.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tarundsnaol

tarun kaushik RT @dna: 'I feel nothing is impossible': Yuvraj Singh reveals three players who can smash a double ton in T20 cricket . . . #yuvrajsingh #C… 4 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'I feel nothing is impossible': Yuvraj Singh reveals three players who can smash a double ton in T20 cricket . . .… https://t.co/XlNKCgm537 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.