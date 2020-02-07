rip van winkle RT @richards4841: Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight! Criminals aren’t welcome we are sick of our prisons full… 26 minutes ago Prof Yonan BBC News - Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight https://t.co/YG4CIRietg 9 hours ago phil RT @ppjkis: Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight. They have broken the law & most have been to prison, some more… 10 hours ago JZ Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight - BBC News https://t.co/fAgs04XcgF 10 hours ago Marcus Chown RT @petervhale: BBC News - Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight https://t.co/yrKwYOg5wI 12 hours ago Arike RT @TVMarv: Let's get this signed https://t.co/ZMXgmGUtyu 'We further call on the government to halt all deportations until the Windrush Le… 12 hours ago Nabil H The Peacemaker ⚛️☮️ RT @JeanneBartram: BBC News - Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight https://t.co/qXfC4ZL6Nn 13 hours ago Alison Phipps ኣልሰን RT @Right_to_Remain: More than 170 MPs and peers back call to halt Jamaica deportation flight amid Windrush warning https://t.co/SGi918hUp… 17 hours ago