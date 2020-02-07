Global  

Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight

BBC News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
It comes after a leaked Windrush report called for a review of foreign-born offender deportations.
News video: Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight

Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight 05:48

 Diane Abbott and other Labour MPs attended a protest campaigning for the UK government to stop a flight deporting 50 people to Jamaica. The protest took place outside Downing Street on February 6 demanding the government to stop the deportation flight that is scheduled to leave on February...

Sajid Javid: No Windrush on Jamaica flight [Video]Sajid Javid: No Windrush on Jamaica flight

Sajid Javid MP says no members of the Windrush generation were on this morning's deportation flight to Jamaica. The Chancellor of the Exchequer emphasised that the government's priority was to..

David Lammy Asks For Answers Over Deportation Flights [Video]David Lammy Asks For Answers Over Deportation Flights

David Lammy asked Secretary of State Priti Patel for answers over MPs concerns about a deportation flight to Jamaica that's been scheduled this week.

Windrush: Government defends Jamaica deportation flight

It comes after 170 cross-party MPs called for a flight on Tuesday to be halted.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWales Online

