Maryland schools addresses Nazi flag seen hanging in window

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Officials for a public school in Maryland are investigating after a Nazi flag was pictured hanging in a classroom window over the weekend. Witnesses saw the flag while attending a basketball game at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick and photos of it quickly spread online, news outlets reported. The […]
News video: Frederick County Public Schools Responds After Nazi Flag Seen Hanging Near School Window

 The school district said once they were notified, FCPS staff immediately removed the flag from near the window.

Nazi flag seen hanging in classroom window at Maryland public high school

A Maryland public high school launched an investigation Monday after photos of a Nazi flag hanging in a classroom window went viral over the weekend.
FOXNews.com

