Jimmy Ramokgopa RT @FNF_Africa: "How many Mandelas must there be to stop populism?" 30 years ago today, Nelson Mandela was released from prison. What can w… 14 minutes ago

Freedom Foundation Africa "How many Mandelas must there be to stop populism?" 30 years ago today, Nelson Mandela was released from prison. Wh… https://t.co/0kV7ArwIgh 23 minutes ago

Heidi De Vries RT @NYTArchives: 30 years ago today, Nelson Mandela was released from prison. The Times's TV critic said: "Everything we had been hearing o… 51 minutes ago

Dion Forster ‘There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have been… https://t.co/NoUQjQvcxB 1 hour ago

ThirdWorld RT @KwaMhlanga123: Logically and the Laws of Consistency, Nelson Mandela should have been surrounded by his former prison comrades like Kga… 2 hours ago

Nelly Nina Sakombi Mobula AP Was There: Nelson Mandela released from jail 30 years ago https://t.co/KkT18ZDdqH 3 hours ago

Dr. D.J. 🇨🇦 ✝️ 🌈 AP Was There: Nelson Mandela released from jail 30 years ago https://t.co/fQG6MQp3ux 4 hours ago