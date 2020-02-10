Global  

AP Was There: Nelson Mandela released from jail 30 years ago

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: To mark the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, a key event in ending South Africa’s brutal apartheid system of racial oppression, AP is republishing its coverage of Feb. 11, 1990. ___ Nelson Mandela walked through a prison gate to freedom Sunday, setting set off joyous celebrations and violent […]
News video: South African President Ramaphosa celebrates 30th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison

South African President Ramaphosa celebrates 30th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison 01:37

 President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the 30th commemoration of the release of anti-apartheid stalwart Nelson Mandela. Mandela spent 27 years in prison after being imprisoned for opposing the apartheid regime. Ramaphosa recalls the time he stood alongside Mandela on 11 February 1990 and held the...

Mandela’s release 30 years ago birthed a new South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years of imprisonment by South Africa’s apartheid regime and instantly...
News24.com | 30 years since Mandela's release: Historic moment to be marked with string of events

February 11 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of former president Nelson Mandela who was jailed for 27 years following his arrest in 1962.
