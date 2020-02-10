Global  

Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish automaker Volvo Cars and its owner Chinese automaker Geely Holding said Monday they are considering combining their businesses to create what they called “a strong global group” that “would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.” A combined company would preserve the distinct identity of each of the […]
