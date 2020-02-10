Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish automaker Volvo Cars and its owner Chinese automaker Geely Holding said Monday they are considering combining their businesses to create what they called “a strong global group” that “would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.” A combined company would preserve the distinct identity of each of the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this どらくる@Ichiro Takano RT @TheLocalSweden: Sweden's Volvo Cars may merge with Chinese owner Geely https://t.co/5UyC7OgxoD 12 minutes ago Ann Sun RT @business: Volvo may become a public company again, as Chinese owner Li Shufu considers combining it with his publicly-traded auto unit… 13 minutes ago The Local Sweden Sweden's Volvo Cars may merge with Chinese owner Geely https://t.co/5UyC7OgxoD 18 minutes ago W2KLRADIO-247 Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal https://t.co/v6PQURYDMH https://t.co/O7sui5BoPG 26 minutes ago Automobilnews Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal, Auto News, East Auto News – EAST AUTO NEWS https://t.co/tfU1oKpMF9 https://t.co/l8icF9qxIU 27 minutes ago Automobilnews Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal, Auto News, Automobilnews – News by https://t.co/jf2QUxT8dS… https://t.co/Pja1sBXMni 31 minutes ago tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal https://t.co/e7xDDCTxQP 33 minutes ago Phys.org Technology RT @TechXplore_com: #Volvo Cars and Chinese owner Geely plan to merge https://t.co/ZwoghHfFxC 36 minutes ago