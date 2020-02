DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Islamic militants and ethnic-based militias killed more than 450 civilians in central Mali last year, making it the deadliest year in the region since the country’s crisis began in 2012, Human Rights Watch said in a new report Monday. Militants have even begun pulling men off of public transport based on […]



