'Pyaar Na Rukega Chahe War Kar Le': Ayushmann Khurrana gives ultimate lover goals in Bappi Lahiri's 'Arey Pyaar Kar Le'

DNA Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar even recreated Jai Veeru from 'Sholay' for Bappi Lahiri's recreated version of 'Arey Pyaar Kar Le' in 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan'
