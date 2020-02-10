Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies

Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies

euronews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies

Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies 01:50

 Bong Joon-ho arrived at the star-studded Governors Ball with six trophies, including best director and best international feature.View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture [Video]Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture. He added winning the award felt..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone but not without several memorable moments.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 02:07Published


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies https://t.co/NJVMuKLRwQ https://t.co/EwyBcIs6bD 10 minutes ago

JacksonWattz

RandyWatts Some many great films represented at the #Oscars i was amazed by all of them! Cant imagine how hard it was to pick… https://t.co/rjQql0Dj0s 4 hours ago

JDHarff

Jordan Harff RT @Todd_Spence: Just remember, all of these Oscar winners and nominees drop their phone off the couch and groan when they have to pick it… 9 hours ago

Todd_Spence

TODD SPENCE Just remember, all of these Oscar winners and nominees drop their phone off the couch and groan when they have to p… https://t.co/YPhqq5sdML 9 hours ago

THMumbai

The Hindu-Mumbai RT @TheHinduCinema: The likes of @Rakulpreet, @radhika_apte @mrinvicible, @Chinmayi and others recall their favourite memories of the #Osca… 1 day ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema The likes of @Rakulpreet, @radhika_apte @mrinvicible, @Chinmayi and others recall their favourite memories of the… https://t.co/Pp61BlsQLP 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.