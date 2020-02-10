Global  

Bong’s ‘Parasite’ focuses on plight of South Korea’s poor

Monday, 10 February 2020
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans are reveling in writer-director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comic thriller, “Parasite,” which won this year’s Academy Awards for best film and best international feature. The movie itself, however, doesn’t put the country in a particularly positive light. No doubt, the international acclaim for “Parasite,” which also won the […]
News video: Bong Joon Ho Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Bong Joon Ho Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:30

 Watch Bong Joon Ho on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about PARASITE taking place in South Korea. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture [Video]Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture. He added winning the award felt..

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in South Korea

The black comedy "Parasite" is a tale of two South Korean families - the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims - mirroring the deepening inequality in Asia's...
'Parasite' Wins Best International Film at Oscars 2020!

Parasite takes home the award for Best International Feature Film at the 2020 Academy Awards! The Korean film also won for Best Original Screenplay at the event...
