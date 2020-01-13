Schick owner Edgewell drops $1.37B buyout deal for Harry’s

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Schick owner Edgewell is ending its $1.37 billion acquisition deal for upstart shaving company Harry’s shortly after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the sale. Edgewell Personal Care Co. said Monday that Harry’s Inc. has said it will pursue litigation, but Edgewell believes such litigation has no merit. Edgewell said […]



