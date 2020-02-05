Global  

Father, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Milton conservation area

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
A father and his four-year-old daughter who were the subjects of an extensive search in a Milton, Ont., conservation area were found dead late Sunday, police say.
Recent related news from verified sources

Father and daughter, 4, found dead after hike in Milton Conservation Area

The lifeless bodies of a man and his four-year-old daughter were found inside Milton’s Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area after they went missing during a...
CP24

'Unimaginable tragedy': Father and young daughter found dead after going on hike

A father and his four-year-old daughter have been found dead in a Milton, Ont. conservation area hours after they went missing during a hike on Sunday.
CTV News

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @YahooCanadaNews: A four-year-old and her father were found dead late Sunday after they had not returned from an afternoon hike at Rattl… 2 minutes ago

dullthought

𝔤𝔬𝔡𝔡𝔢𝔰𝔰 RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Father and four-year-old daughter found dead after going missing during hike in Milton's Rattlesnake Point Conservatio… 4 minutes ago

CTVNewsNorthern

CTV News Northern Ontario A father and his four-year-old daughter have been found dead in a Milton, Ont. conservation area hours after they w… https://t.co/GdZXE6gG5v 5 minutes ago

apwc2020

Arvin White Cow ( Buffalo Grass ) RT @CBCAlerts: The bodies of a man and his 4-year-old daughter have been found in the Rattlesnake Point conservation area in Milton, Ont. P… 7 minutes ago

GPaulRecord

Gordon Paul RT @WR_Record: Father and four-year-old daughter found dead after going missing on a hike at Rattlesnake Point in Milton https://t.co/BhS6… 7 minutes ago

WR_Record

WR Record Father and four-year-old daughter found dead after going missing on a hike at Rattlesnake Point in Milton https://t.co/BhS6sza7Lv 8 minutes ago

apwc2020

Arvin White Cow ( Buffalo Grass ) Father, 4-year-old daughter found dead at Milton conservation area | CBC News https://t.co/dm6AMiQE02 8 minutes ago

YahooCanadaNews

Yahoo Canada News A four-year-old and her father were found dead late Sunday after they had not returned from an afternoon hike at Ra… https://t.co/9cgbscTNmX 10 minutes ago

