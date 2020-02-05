Father, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Milton conservation area

marilyn joyce macri RT @YahooCanadaNews: A four-year-old and her father were found dead late Sunday after they had not returned from an afternoon hike at Rattl… 2 minutes ago

𝔤𝔬𝔡𝔡𝔢𝔰𝔰 RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Father and four-year-old daughter found dead after going missing during hike in Milton's Rattlesnake Point Conservatio… 4 minutes ago

CTV News Northern Ontario A father and his four-year-old daughter have been found dead in a Milton, Ont. conservation area hours after they w… https://t.co/GdZXE6gG5v 5 minutes ago

Arvin White Cow ( Buffalo Grass ) RT @CBCAlerts: The bodies of a man and his 4-year-old daughter have been found in the Rattlesnake Point conservation area in Milton, Ont. P… 7 minutes ago

Gordon Paul RT @WR_Record: Father and four-year-old daughter found dead after going missing on a hike at Rattlesnake Point in Milton https://t.co/BhS6… 7 minutes ago

WR Record Father and four-year-old daughter found dead after going missing on a hike at Rattlesnake Point in Milton https://t.co/BhS6sza7Lv 8 minutes ago

Arvin White Cow ( Buffalo Grass ) Father, 4-year-old daughter found dead at Milton conservation area | CBC News https://t.co/dm6AMiQE02 8 minutes ago