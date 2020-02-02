Global  

Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million is scheduled for offloadeding from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning. The cocaine was […]
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: San Diego's new Border Patrol sector chief outlines vision

San Diego's new Border Patrol sector chief outlines vision 02:19

 The new patrol chief of the Border Patrol sector in San Diego acknowledges he has “big shoes to fill.”

