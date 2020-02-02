Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego
Monday, 10 February 2020 () SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million is scheduled for offloadeding from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning. The cocaine was […]
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Malik Fitts scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Saint Mary’s held off San Diego 66-60 on Thursday night. Jordan Ford led the Gaels... Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver Post