US charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

The Age Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The hackers spent weeks in the Equifax system, breaking into computer networks, stealing company secrets and personal data, Attorney General William Barr said.
 The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

