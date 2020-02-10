Ravens, safety Chuck Clark agree to 3-year extension

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark, who had a career-high 12 starts in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles. “Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He waited for his […] 👓 View full article

