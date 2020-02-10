Greece: NGOs accused of stoking unrest in refugee camp Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Struggling to stop the migration flows to Lesbos, the Greek government is now declaring war on NGOs, accusing them of stoking unrest between locals and refugees. Officials say they're sitting on a powder keg. 👓 View full article

