U.S. accuses Chinese military hackers in massive Equifax breach over 2 years ago

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Four Chinese military hackers have been charged with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.
News video: Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ 01:47

 The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Yeah, No: Chinese Diplomats Expelled For 'Accidentally' Driving Onto Sensitive US Military Base [Video]Yeah, No: Chinese Diplomats Expelled For 'Accidentally' Driving Onto Sensitive US Military Base

Two Chinese diplomats were quietly expelled from the US after breaching a Virginia military base in September. Business Insider reports the incident appears to be the first instance of suspected..

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American...
Reuters

U.S. Charges Chinese Military Officers in 2017 Equifax Hacking

The breach was particularly severe because Social Security numbers and other sensitive data were stolen from nearly 145 million Americans.
NYTimes.com

