Joe Biden downplays New Hampshire amid last-minute scramble
Monday, 10 February 2020 () MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top backers are downplaying expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, while his rivals for the nomination look to the Granite State for a new springboard. “You’ve got to get 1,900 delegate or more, and this is just getting started,” Biden said […]
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday called a woman who asked him about his Iowa caucus performance a "lying dog-faced pony soldier." The line was from a John Wayne movie, his campaign said.
With results from the Iowa caucuses still unclear, former Vice President Joe Biden pivoted to New Hampshire. Biden hit President Donald Trump on the issue of... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •CTV News
Presidential contender Joe Biden jokingly called a college student in New Hampshire a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" during a campaign event on Sunday, just... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Mediaite •CBS News •CTV News •TMZ.com
