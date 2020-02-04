Global  

Joe Biden downplays New Hampshire amid last-minute scramble

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top backers are downplaying expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, while his rivals for the nomination look to the Granite State for a new springboard. “You’ve got to get 1,900 delegate or more, and this is just getting started,” Biden said […]
News video: Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider'

Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider' 01:11

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday called a woman who asked him about his Iowa caucus performance a &quot;lying dog-faced pony soldier.&quot; The line was from a John Wayne movie, his campaign said.

