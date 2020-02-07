Global  

Antarctica's new record high temperature: Is it climate change?

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Antarctica made worldwide news when one location – an Argentine research base – set a record high temperature for the continent of 64.9 degrees.
Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High Temperature

Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High Temperature 01:10

 The verification process could take up to nine months.

