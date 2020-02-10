Delta returns lost military 'daddy doll' to toddler: 'We're bringing him home' Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kenley's "daddy doll" has an image of her father, who is currently deployed, on it. It also has a speaker that plays a recorded message from him.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Comunidad Avion RT @PLANE_talking: Delta returns lost military 'daddy doll' to toddler: 'We're bringing him home' https://t.co/hKs2nBrXqG https://t.co/KmcL… 46 minutes ago PLANEtalking Delta returns lost military 'daddy doll' to toddler: 'We're bringing him home' https://t.co/hKs2nBrXqG https://t.co/KmcLzxrZ9c 1 hour ago Arielle Britton RT @MacBetty: Delta Airlines returns little girl's lost doll of her military dad after tweet goes viral https://t.co/qkAUOPQRzt 2 days ago Betty Howell 🇺🇸 Delta Airlines returns little girl's lost doll of her military dad after tweet goes viral https://t.co/qkAUOPQRzt 2 days ago Melissa Pedersen Delta Airlines returns little girl's lost 'Daddy Doll' with recording of military father's voice inside… https://t.co/eERRUJrysz 2 days ago