Yankees’ Tanaka feels cheated out of 2017 World Series

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka feels cheated by the Houston Astros. Tanaka’s Yankees lost to the Astros in a seven-game AL Championship Series in 2017. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred found the Astros broke rules against electronic sign stealing in 2017, including during the postseason. “Yeah, I do feel that way,” the Yankees pitcher said […]
