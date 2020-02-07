Donald Trump announces first visit to India

The US president is set to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month. He is expected to make stops in New Delhi and Modi's home state, Gujarat.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Must-stop home in New Hampshire Nearly all Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in New Hampshire paid a visit to the home of someone you've probably never heard of: Carlos Cardona. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:35Published 2 days ago Front-runners beat back debate attacks Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:58Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump to promote opportunity zones on North Carolina visit WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday will promote economic revitalization in low-income areas on his first trip outside of Washington since he...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this